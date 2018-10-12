A stag stands in a neck high field of canola north of Cremona, Alta., on July 31, 2011. The agriculture and agri-food industry contributes over $110 billion annually to Canada's gross domestic product, and has been identified as one of Canada's key growth sectors. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian Plant Health Council launched

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 12 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The federal government announced Friday that it is launching a multi-partner council to protect Canada’s forests, agriculture and other plants from pests, diseases and other risks.

The Canadian Plant Health Council is a collaborative project between 11 members from national industry associations, academia and federal, provincial and territorial governments representing the plant health sector in agriculture and forestry.

Its goal is to collaboratively implement the Plant and Animal Health Strategy for Canada, protect plant health in Canada from new and emerging risks, drive innovation and ensure that the country’s agriculture and agri-food industry remains competitive and sustainable, officials said.

“Agriculture is vital to Canada’s economy,” Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay said in a statement.

“The establishment of the Canadian Plant Health Council is an important step in the prevention of risks to our plant resources, as well as in the protection of our plant health.”

The agriculture and agri-food industry contribute over $110 billion annually to Canada’s gross domestic product.

“It is important for governments, industry and academia to work together to protect Canada’s plant resources, including our crops sector, from current and emerging risks,” said in a statement Bill Greuel, Regulatory and Innovation Assistant Deputy Minister (ADM) of Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

“This council will play an important role in enabling collective action on activities like pest and disease surveillance and biosecurity.”

The council’s ability to coordinate an effective national response to such threats is extremely important, said Brian Gilroy, president of the Canadian Horticultural Council.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health

Canadian Plant Health Council launched

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Canada, U.S, Five Eyes: security concerns about China

RCI | Français

Rétrospective des œuvres du designer et vedette internationale Karim Rashid à la Galerie d’art d’Ottawa

RCI | Español

Luchas sindicales y territoriales mexicanas llegan a Canadá

RCI | 中文

手劲儿大，心劲儿更大：安省大力女神出征扳手腕世锦赛

العربية | RCI

الأسواق المالية: تصحيح صحي أم منحى تراجعي؟