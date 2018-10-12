Dyslexia campaign draws attention to common disability

In order to raise awareness about the reading and writing disability called dyslexia, different monuments across Canada will be lit up on certain days between October 14 and 22, 2018.

It’s estimated that 10-20 per cent of Canadian children have this disability which can make it difficult to read accurately and fluently and may also affect spelling and writing.

Advocates seek mandatory accomodation for students

In Canada, each province and territory is responsible for its own education system so support for children with disabilities varies widely. The advocacy group Dyslexia Canada would like each province to estable legislation to ensure affected children are identified early in school and that they are provided remediation.

Many universities will allow dyslexic student more time to write exams.

IG Wealth Management has offered funding to help enhance the literacy and confidence of Canadians, which a news release notes begins by providing an equal education to all students.