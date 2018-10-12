The LINK Online, Oct. 12-14, 2018

Your hosts, Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude, Marc

Huge land tract to be under joint federal/Indigenous protection

A new deal between the federal government and an Indigenous group in north-western Canada will see over 14,000 square kilometres of land protected from development.

More than half of the Edéhzhíe area, a plateau that rises out of the Mackenzie Valley to the west of Great Slave Lake will come under joint management of the Dehcho First Nations and the federal government. The area will be known as the Edéhzhíe Indigenous Protected Area/National Wildlife Area.

Levon spoke with Dahti Tsetso, resource manager and director of the Dehcho K’éhodi Stewardship and Guardians program that will manage the new protected area.

U.N. says disaster costs are increasing world-wide

The U.N. report said the cost of natural disasters between 1998 and 2017, was 151 per cent greater than the preceding 20-year period.

The report says more than three quarters of the billions of dollars of damage can be associated with climate-change

Lynn spoke to Glenn McGillivray, managing director of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction, an insurance industry funded operation affiliated with Western University in London Ontario..

Learning more about the Martian moons

Canada has one of the most, if not the most unique, meteorites in the world. In 2000 a large meteorite blew up over British Columbia. The fragments fell on frozen Tagish Lake. The unique thing is that they were frozen when they landed, and have been kept frozen, which has preserved many fascinating elements classed as building blocks of life.

However, that’s not involved in this test. The University of Alberta’s Tagish Lake meteorite is very dark and it was used in an experiment regarding the Martian moons, which are also very dark. Measuring the amount of light reflected from the meteorite, and that of the moons, it is now beleved they are not captured asteroids, but rather bits of Mars itself shaved off in some giant collision billions of years ago.

Marc spoke with professor Chris Herd who was involved in the research, He is the curator of the University of Alberta Meteorite Collection and a professor in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Alberta

