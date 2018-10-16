A 17-year-old died after being ejected from a school bus that was hit by a gravel truck in Rimbey, Alta., in 2008. Over the past 30 years, there have been at least 23 school bus passenger deaths in Canada. (Submitted by Kirsten Hodgeson)

Why no seatbelts in school busses?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 16 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

CBC TV discovers flaws in widely used study against seatbelts

School busses have a fairly good safety record, generally a child is many times safer riding in a bus than in a car.  A 2006 report by the Center for Innovation in Pediatric Practice (CIPP) in Columbus, Ohio  noted that many 40 per cent of injuries occur due to accidents or collisions, although most are minor. The report notes that a quarter of reported injuries are due to getting on or off the bus, while more deaths occur in an area of about 3-4 metres around the bus than in the bus.

Since 1984 in Canada, there have been 23 school bus deaths and over 10,000 injuries.

Seatbelts, and a requirement to actually use them, are mandatory in Canada for passenger vehicles, but not for busses.

In 1984, Transport Canada conducted a study that showed that seatbelts on school busses would not reduce injury and may in fact result in more serious injuries. That study has been widely quoted by bus companies to not install seatbelts

An investigative news story by the CBC, Canada’s national public broadcaster on seatbelts in school busses has come to a much different conclusion

Investigation by “The Fifth Estate” programme consulted a number of experts and reports and says many deaths and injuries could have been prevented through the use of seatbelts.

The Fifth Estate found that the widely cited 1984 Transport Canada report did not test for side impact and rollovers (Fifth Estate)

In 2010, a Transport Canada study indicated seatbelts could prevent injuries in side impact cases.

The federal government did introduce guidelines for seatbelt use for bus companies which on their own initiative, chose to install them.

As a result of the CBC findings, federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau has instructed his department to re-examine the issue and evidence collected since the 1984 study.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Society

Why no seatbelts in school busses?

Economy, Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Driving while high: negative cannabis effects linger for hours.

Immigration & Refugees, Society

Immigration: benefit or burden?

RCI | Français

Santé mentale : pour la première journée de l’écoute au Québec, Florence K porte le message de la prévention

RCI | Español

Un país a punto de liberarse del cáncer de cuello uterino, Quebec no está lejos

RCI | 中文

篝火和大麻：加拿大公园说露营地可以吸大麻

العربية | RCI

سوريا: هل تتجنب إدلب المعركة؟ وماذا بعد إدلب؟