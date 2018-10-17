Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and art prescriptions

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, (MMFA) is embarking on a partnership with a group of doctors who will be able to prescribe visits to the many galleries, instead of medication for certain patients.

It’s described as a first in Canada, and members of a Montreal-based medical association that represents francophone physicians are participating.

“In the 21st century, culture will be what physical activity was for health in the 20th century”

“Based on a global approach to health, the museum prescription program coincides perfectly with our commitment to recognizing the individuality and humanity of our patients,” said Diane Poirier in a museum press release.

Dr. Poirier is an intensive-care physician and president of Medecins francophones du Canada.

“This is an innovative pilot project that we hope will spread across the country.”

Nathalie Bondil, the museum’s director general and chief curator. said, “I am convinced that in the 21st century, culture will be what physical activity was for health in the 20th century,”

The museum is currently participating in 10 clinical trials to assess the effect of art on health. The patients include people with eating disorders, breast cancer, epilepsy, mental illness and Alzheimer’s disease.

The prescription program begins November 1, 2018.