Sudbury’s murals celebrate urban beauty

Sudbury, Ontario, one of the major nickel mining centres of Canada, was once known for its almost lunar landscape.

Extensive logging and the blackened surfaces left in the wake of the mining processes, made the northern Ontario centre the butt of many jokes.

In the 1970’s, however, a re-greening effort changed those trends and now Sudbury, with over 9.2 million trees planted, is evolving into a thriving centre.

Up Here is an annual urban music and art festival that takes place each summer. It has attracted artists from Sudbury, across Canada and around the world.

In the last 5 years, more than 20 new murals have been painted on the side of buildings in downtown Sudbury, and this one below, on the roof of Science North.

Ella and Pitr, the muralist painters from France, chose the rooftop site, due to its charming location on Ramsey Lake.

(With files from CBC)