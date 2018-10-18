Hundreds of people lineup at a government cannabis store Wednesday, October 17, 2018 in Montreal as the legal sale of cannabis begins in Canada. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Cannabis Canada: Day one of legality – most interesting

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 18 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Toronto Police Services (TPS)- pot is not an emergency call

Canada has spent the first full day of legalised recreational use of cannabis, and it was interesting.

Line-ups were long at the several legal, provincially licensed or controlled outlets across the country, with some people having spent hours to be among the first to purchase product. Indeed it appears that there wasn’t enough supply to meet demand with some outlets running out on the first day.

Anti-pot protest- driving infraction

There were a variety of organised and unorganised parties and events to celebrate the new legalisation.

However, in at least one major city, Vancouver, an anti-pot rally was held, and although loud and at times angry, there was no violence. Most of the protests concerned the negative health aspects and second-hand smoke.  Some however were also concerned that small time growers were being pushed out by the rise of large corporate interests saying that the government framework will create “big cannabis” equivalent to “big tobacco”.

Members of various anti-legalisation groups warned about the public health risks posed by cannabis in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery on Wednesday. Meanwhile, just steps away, people were buying pot at a makeshift booth (CBC)

The first ticket for smoking pot behind the wheel, something many had feared, was also issued on this first day.  In fact just one hour (1:00 AM) after recreational use became legal. Winnipeg police noted you can’t drink alcohol while driving and neither can you smoke pot.

The ticket cost the driver $672.

Police in Winnipeg, Manitoba issued the first driving infraction just one hour after (Winnipeg Police Service-twitter)

TPS Campaign: Don’t call 911 about marijuana

In Britain the phone number in emergencies is 999, in Europe it is 112, in Canada the number to dial in an serious accident, medical crisis, fire, threat, or other emergency is 911.

Police in Toronto, Canada’s biggest city, have launched another campaign to tell people to stop calling the emergency number for trivial reasons.

Police in Toronto have launched another campaign about making frivolous calls to the emergency number. The twitter campaign is based on actual calls people have made. (TPS)

Now that recreational cannabis is legal, they are adding a note to the campaign advising people to stop calling 911 and bothering police just to report people smoking marijuana or snitch on them growing cannabis plants.

Police are adamant that trivial calls to 911 could block someone who is in a real emergency where seconds could matter. The new campaign adds that cannabis is now legal (for those aged 19 and up) so don’t bother the police with calls about people smoking, (TPS)

The Toronto Police Service twitter campaign uses actual trivial phone calls made to the 911 emergency number.

additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Cannabis Canada: Day one of legality - most interesting

Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Crucifix in Quebec's National Assembly debated again

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Sudbury's murals celebrate urban beauty

Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Government cannabis sales vs black market

RCI | Français

Interdiction de l'amiante : le Canada adopte de nouvelles règles minées par plusieurs exemptions

RCI | Español

La extrema derecha avanza y Brasil retrocede con sus traumas dice siquiatra canado-brasileño

RCI | 中文

加拿大连环强奸杀人犯Paul Bernardo假释申请被拒绝

العربية | RCI

تونس الأولى عربياً في تجريم العنصرية: قراءة في القانون الجديد والتحديات