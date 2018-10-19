An artist's rendering of the Type 26 Global Combat Ship, Lockheed Martin's proposed design for Canada's $60-billion fleet of new warships. (BAE Systems Inc. / Lockheed Martin Canada)

Lockheed Martin selected as preferred designer for Canada’s next generation of warships

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 19 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The federal government is giving a consortium led by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin the first crack at inking a contract to design Canada’s $60-billion fleet of next generation warships, officials announced Friday.

Government officials say the group’s proposed BAE Type 26 design beat out two rival submissions in what has been a long and extremely sensitive competition to design replacements for the navy’s ageing frigate fleet.

“The Canadian Surface Combatant project is the largest, most complex procurement ever undertaken by the Government of Canada,” Public Services and Procurement Canada said in a press release. “These ships will form the backbone of our Royal Canadian Navy and will be Canada’s major surface component of maritime combat power for decades to come.”

Long due diligence process

Still, Lockheed executives may not be popping the champagne just yet. Negotiators for both sides as well as Halifax-based Irving Shipbuilding, which will actually build the vessels, must now work out details — including the final cost — before an actual contract is awarded.

Lockheed Martin Canada Inc. must also go through the “due diligence process,” which includes:

  • negotiations with the company on intellectual property rights
  • an assessment of combat systems performance
  • an assessment of the company’s financial capability to deliver the project, together with the verification of various other administrative matters

The stakes will be high for both sides, with hundreds of millions of dollars in play as well as pressure to make up for lost time as numerous delays — including in the design competition — have pushed the schedule for construction.

“It is always difficult to determine if the BAE bid was the best bid,” said Rob Huebert, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Calgary and a senior research fellow with the Centre for Military and Strategic Studies.

“But I think the thing that I’m most heartened is that we are moving forward and we’re moving forward in a framework that is continuing to utilise the Canadian ship building policy, so that we’re not going back and reinventing the wheel and delaying the process even more needlessly.”

(listen to the full interview with Rob Huebert as he explains what kind of capabilities these new warships will need to deal with emerging threats)

Listen

Irving has warned that it could be forced to lay off hundreds of employees if work on the warships is not ready to start by the time it finishes building the navy’s new Arctic patrol ships in 2021 or 2022.

Lockheed’s victory is likely to be contentious as the federal government had originally said it wanted a “mature design,” which was widely interpreted as meaning a vessel that has already been built and used by another navy.

But the Type 26 frigate, upon which Lockheed’s proposal is based, is only now being built by the British government and has not been used on operations.

A warship for the future

The Canadian government is looking for a design that can replace the capabilities in a modern war fighting environment of its existing frigates and destroyers, Huebert said.

“The idea being of course is that for these new surface combatants you will have an anti-air capability to deal with both missile and aircraft threats, they will of course retain an anti-submarine capability and be able to do that in both a friendly environment but also high intensity war fighting environment,” Huebert said.

It’s very unlikely that these new warships will have any ice capability, Huebert said.

“You’d be able to dabble a little bit at the edges, very much like we do know with current frigates, but you’re not going to go anywhere near any ice with these vessels because you’re going to damage some very delicate sensors that they will be undoubtedly carrying under the hull,” Huebert said.

The navy will rely on its five or six Harry DeWolf-class Arctic Offshore Patrol Ships that are being built by Irving Shipbuilding to operate in the Arctic and northern waters, he said.

The new surface combatant ships will have to be able to deal with a combination of emerging high-tech threats, Huebert said.

“The first one is what is called hypersonic missiles – these are going more than five or six times the speed of sound and give you very limited response (time),” Huebert said. “Any new warships that we’re designing are going to have to have the capability of being able to detect these missiles – either by itself or tying into a network system – and then being able to respond by shooting down those missiles.”

The second threat that these new ships will have to deal with is the greatly expanded danger of electronic and cyber warfare, he said.

“The irony is that in order to respond to these hypersonic missiles you need to rely on a vast array of computerisation capability that in many instances go beyond the ability of a human to react,” Huebert said. That in turn creates vulnerabilities for cyberattacks, he said.

The third element of threats that these ships will have to respond to is combat systems that take advantage of artificial intelligence, Huebert said.

With files from The Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, International

Lyme disease may be vastly under-detected in Canada

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Exercise so talking is difficult yields best results: study

RCI | Français

Que fera le gouvernement de proximité de François Legault pour améliorer la condition des sans-abri ?

RCI | Español

Los desafíos de Simon Jolin-Barrette, nuevo ministro de Inmigración de Quebec

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2018年10月19-21日）

العربية | RCI

التعليم عبر الانترنت كَحَلٍّ للتسرّب المدرسي

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le Parti québécois remet de l'avant l'indépendance pour sa reconstructionFrançois Legault annonce 2 M$ supplémentaires pour les sinistrés des tornades à GatineauAugmentation de la dette fédérale en raison de changements comptablesAffaire Khashoggi : Washington a une « large gamme de réponses » à sa disposition, dit PompeoUne Russe est accusée d'interférence dans les élections américaines de mi-mandatPlus que 48 heures pour éviter une grève tournante à Postes CanadaAffaire Guy Ouellette : l’UPAC essuie un nouveau reversL'éditeur Michel Brûlé visé par un mandat d'arrestation pour agression sexuelleUn train fonce dans une foule et fait au moins 59 morts en IndeLa dette écologique laissée aux prochaines générations?
B.C. billionaire Chip Wilson uses his backside to sell 'unauthorized story' of Lululemon'We need to push her over the edge': Harassment trial ends with guilty verdict for Calgary millionaire'Mom, I'm in trouble': Grande Prairie woman faces decade in Thai prisonLockheed Martin selected as preferred designer for Canada's next generation of warshipsMigrants break Guatemala border fence, met by Mexican policeOrbiters set for 7-year journey to sun-baked MercuryTurkey hasn't shared Khashoggi audio with U.S., minister saysYes, there's still hope for the planet, says climate guru Michael Mann'She's way out of her league': Steel exec slams Freeland's handling of tariff fightRCMP, Quebec police investigating use of fake Indian status card for tax breaks