Canada supports African women in climate talks

The governments of Canada and France are holding a training workshop on climate negotiations for 15 French-speaking negotiators on climate change from sub-Saharan Africa. The workshop takes place in Dakar, Senegal from October 22 to 25, 2018.

The goal is to help the female participants develop personal skills, competencies and knowledge needed for international negotiations, decision making and the development of climate change policies. These are skills that will help the women at the 24th United Nations Climate Change Conference that will take place in Poland in December 2018.

Canada and France join forces on climate initiatives

This is one of several initiatives of the Canada-France Climate and Environment Partnership that was established in April 2018.

Canada has a special relationship with France given that France was a colonizer of what is now Canada, and one of Canada’s official languages is French.