The LINK Online, Oct 19-21, 2018

The disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi

With circumstantial evidence that appears to point to an extrajudicial killing of the journalist inside the Saudi embassy in Instanbul, only a few world leaders have spoken out. Jaml Khashoggi entered the embassy on October 2nd, and has not been heard of since.

Almost all have kept their comments limited to expressing concern, while many other world leaders have been seemingly silent on the issue.

One Canadian expert suggests that world condemnation could still be limited to words even if it actual proof eventually emerges that the journalist was murdered.

Marc speaks with Professor Elliot Tepper, an international affairs expert at Carleton University in Ottawa.

Cannabis use and development of psychosis

As the recreational use of cannabis became legal as of Wednesday in Canada, there have been several sources of concern over how this might lead to problems ranging from a possible increase in driving accidents, to children overdosing on edibles left lying around the house.

Another concerns the development of psychosis, a psychiatric disorder that can produce delusions, hallucinations, and bizarre thinking. There is a risk of developing this condition among heavy users, and it the risk increases if one starts consuming at a young age.

Lynn spoke with Ian Gold, associate professor of philosophy and psychiatry at McGill University in Montreal

Canada Cannabis users line up for marijuana on first day of legality

On the first day cannabis was legal, literally tens of thousands of Canadians lined up outside government operated or licensed private retail outlets.

Levon went to the huge lineup outside a government operated outlet in the heart of downtown Montreal to get opinions on the “end of prohibition” and also why they spent hours in line for the opportunity.

Taking advantage of opportunity when it presents itself

It’s a long-standing joke and perhaps truism about people who consume cannabis and a development of hunger. Indeed cannabis has been recommended for certain medical conditions where people don’t have hunger pangs, but need to eat to build up energy and strength.

In this case, a young Edmonton girl, a member of the Girl Guides organisation, went to a great place to sell the organisations cookies. In an annual event girl guides sell boxes of cookies to raise money for the organisation which funds things like summer camps and outings for the young girls.

Marie-Claude tells us how she went to the line-up outside a cannabis outlet..and quickly sold out her supply.

