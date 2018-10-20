Author Rawi Hage: Beirut Hellfire

Award winning author Rawi Hage came to our studios to talk about his new novel, “The Beirut Hellfire Society” with Marc Montgomery.

The author of award-winning novels “De Niro’s Game”, “Cockroach”, and “Carnival”, his latest work draws in part on personal experience of the random senselessness of war and death.

In it he marks a return to wartorn Beirut, scene of his first book in 2006, De Niro’s Game, for which he became only the second Canadian author to win the prestigious International Dublin Literary Award.

This latest book is set in 1978 during one of the seemingly endless conflicts among various internal religious and political factions and invading neighbouring countries, The main character inherits a strange and self-imposed task from his undertaker father and dealings with a secretive group of people living on the margins of a society already torn apart by the wars.

