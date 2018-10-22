Canada loaned Chrysler over a billion dollars during the auto sector crisis, it was never repaid and with interest is over $2.5 billion.which the Liberal government has quietly written off. (via Canadian Taxpayers Federation)

Canada can’t collect on billion dollar loan to Chrysler

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 22 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Largest ever write-off of a loan

In 2009, the North-American auto industry was in dire straights.

Chrysler was planning to shut down its Canadian operation with thousands of jobs of workers and suppliers.

The federal government offered $1.1 U.S billion dollar loan to keep the automaker afloat, which it the end it did, sort of.

During the crisis, the automaker split into what is being called “old Chrysler” and “new Chrysler”.

A Jeep vehicle, one of the divisions owned by Fiat Chrysler drives in front of the Chrysler plant in Brampton, near Toronto. A huge government loan to Chrysler has been written off by the Liberal government (via CBC Marketplace)

Old Chrysler went into bankruptcy while the new firm, now known as Fiat-Chrysler went on to become successful posting a profit of almost $5 billion U.S. last year.

A second separate loan to the new entity of $1.7 billion was repaid to the governments of Canada and Ontario in 2011.

Because the loan was made to the doomed split off entity- old Chrysler- the loan was never repaid. In 2011, media generally misunderstood the situation and presumed that when the new entity paid back its particular loan,  mistakenly reported that all the Chrysler loans had been repaid, now clearly not the case.

The government meanwhile stymied repeated attempts to get at the actual figures until the CBC managed to get some information and also discovered the write-off quietly reported in a volume of the 2018 Public Accounts of Canada, tabled in Parliament on Friday.

Aaron Wudrick of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation says it “defies common sense” that a taxpayer should be on the hook for a government mistake. (Brian Morris/CBC)

The government says that it could not recover the money from the bankrupt version of Chrysler and so has “written-off” the loan, which with interest would amount to over $C 2.5 billion.

CBC also reported in June of this year that a 2014 report from Industry Canada that from the the beginning the money was unlikely to ever be recovered, noting, “Neither Canada nor the U.S. expected any of the loans to be recovered from ‘Old Chrysler’,

 Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Canada Post- Strikes begin in labour dispute

Environment, Health, International

Lyme disease may be vastly under-detected in Canada

RCI | Français

Trois tremblements de terre majeurs coup sur coup, au large de l'île de Vancouver, la nuit dernière

RCI | Español

Tras 3 años de exposición de datos de usuarios, Alphabet cierra Google +

RCI | 中文

许多加拿大房奴开始感到利率上升压力

العربية | RCI

واتساب : كيف تجري مكالمات فيديو جماعية ؟