Online posts designed to provoke emotional reactions and to amplify them are a specialty of hackers, warn security experts. (iStock)

Cyber threats to elections examined

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 22 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadians go to the polls in 2019 to elect the federal government, and parliamentary hearings are underway to look at possible online interference. The concern is not so much for the voting system itself.

Paper ballots system deemed safer

“The good news is, at the federal level at least, the cyber threats are actually fairly low to the voting system itself,” says Aleksander Essex, an assistant professor of software engineering at Western University. “The reason is that we…use a hand-counted paper ballot. So, there’s not really that cyber conduit for a remote, state-level attacker to sort of reach inside and start trying to change results.”

Paper ballots are used in Canada’s federal election, while some other levels of government have people vote electronically. (iStock)

Politicians more likely to be targeted

The Communications Security Establishment (CSE), Canada’s electronic spy agency, has made a similar assessment and that holds that it is politicians, political parties and the media which are more at risk. It told a House of Commons committee on Oct. 18, 2018 that it has seen an increase in cyber threats and the targets are politicians and political parties. The activity involves the use of fake accounts on social media to amplify messages.

Pause before retweeting, says expert

Essex advises the public to beware. “When you feel outraged by a headline, you really need to stop for a moment and consider the possibility that there is somebody out there that is purposefully trying to deploy what’s called sentiment amplification against you.” He suggests people pause and think twice before hitting the retweet button. If the post is from a media outlet that they don’t recognise, he suggests they look to see if the information appears elsewhere and is reliably corroborated.

New agency mandated

The CSE has held talks with political parties on how to shield against cyber threats and offers further advice on its website.

The Canadian government has set up a special agency with experts from its own information technology services, its Public Safety department and the CSE specifically to examine cyber security.  It expects to issue a report on potential threat to next year’s federal election next year.

(TVO)

Prof. Aleksander Essex says hackers are more of a threat to politicians and political parties than they are to Canada’s electoral system.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

CRTC hearings on telecom sales practices demanded by government

International, Politics, Society

Chronicles of a former Prime Minister

Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Canada Post- Strikes begin in labour dispute

RCI | Français

Le documentaire, toujours vivant !

RCI | Español

El veganismo también tiene su festival en Canadá

RCI | 中文

蒙特利尔市本周将举办就业沙龙，6 千个职位招人

العربية | RCI

ما الوقع الفعلي لقضية الخاشقجي على المملكة السعودية ودورها؟