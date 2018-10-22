White Helmets to be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

A Canadian lawyer and former cabinet minister plans to nominate Syria’s White Helmets for the Nobel Peace Prize for their volunteer humanitarian rescue efforts. The 3,000-strong organization says it has saved more than 100,000 civilians during the seven-year civil war. About 200 members have been killed.

To nominate the White Helmets, Lawyer Irwin Cotler has to file his application by February 2019 with the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Some White Helmets evacuate with Canada’s help

In July 2018, Canada played a major role in an initiative to rescue 422 White Helmets and family members. At the request of Canada, the U.K. and Germany, the Israel Defence Forces arranged for evacuees to travel from Jordan through the Golan Heights.

Canada resettles White Helmets

Canada and other countries have pledged to resettle evacuees. Some have already arrived in Canada, but the government will not say how many or who they are to protect their safety.

Supporters of Syria’s president and his Russian allies say the White Helmets have links to jihadist groups.