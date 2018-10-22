Invictus Games silver-medallist Dave Innes of Canada, seen here competing in the men's IR2 four-minute endurance during indoor rowing on Day 3 of the games in Sydney, Australia. Innes finished fourth in the event but won silver in the one-minute sprint. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for The Invictus Games Foundation

Invictus champion heralded in hometown North Bay

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 22 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

The 2018 Invictus Games are underway in Australia, and Canada has its first champion with veteran Dave Innes taking the silver in in-door rowing.

The 47 year-old, from  North Bay, Ontario, was heralded in his hometown when the news of his victory was announced.

Innes is a member of the Canadian team of 40 veteran athletes competing at the games, which began on Saturday and continue until October 27.

Britain’s Prince Harry, right, helps a competitor push wheelchair up walkway at the Invictus Games Sydney at Sydney Olympic Park Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day four of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Invictus, which means “unconquered” embodies the spirit of the service men and women who tackle the challenges of rehabilitation, from physical or psychological injuries suffered in the line of duty.

This international event brings together more than 500 athletes from 18 nations, competing in 11 adaptive sports.

Innes is competing in power-lifting and wheelchair basketball as well.

Dave Innes was a flag bearer at last year’s Invictus Games ceremony at Canadian Forces Base North Bay.

He applied to participate in this year’s event and was chosen from more than 700 people.

Innes broke his back in several places in a truck accident during military training at CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick in 1990.

The cargo truck with 30 soldiers aboard, hit a patch of black ice on the highway and slipped off a 10-metre cliff.

Innes was preparing for deployment to Bosnia-Herzegovina at the time, and has been paralyzed from the bottom of his ribs down, since.

The Invictus Games are an initiative of Britain’s Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, who was inspired to create the event after attending The Warrior Games in the United States in 2013.

Last year they were held in Toronto, and the 2020 games will be held in The Hague.

