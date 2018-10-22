Toronto electing new mayor and reduced city council

Toronto, Canada’s largest city, is electing a new and smaller city council today, after a controversial campaign.

The trouble started when the new premier of the province of Ontario, Doug Ford, elected on June 7, 2018, decided to shrink the council from 47 seats to 25, with wards redrawn to accommodate the change.

There was a huge outcry against the move as several candidates had already embarked on their campaigns. and citizens were not consulted.

The province’s new government, however, went ahead the move and in a vote of 71 to 39, passed The Better Local Government Act.

There are reports of some confusion today as some names were not on voter lists following the revisions.

Meanwhile, Mayor John Tory, a popular leader, is being challenged by former Chief City Planner, Jennifer Keesmat.

Doug Ford, brother of the late and infamous former mayor, Rob Ford, was alleged to be settling scores with former colleagues with the council cut.

For his part, Ford said trimming the council seats would streamline the decision-making process while savomg Toronto taxpayers $25 million in councillor and staff salaries over the next four years.

Doug Ford’s father, Doug Ford Senior, a former provincial member of parliament, lost his seat in a similar move when his Conservative party, led by Mike Harris, moved to reduce the seats in the legislature from 130 to 103.

In 1998 the senior Ford had to run for the new riding nomination, and he lost.

There are municipal elections taking place in towns and cities across the province of Ontario today. We’ll bring you some of the results tomorrow.