Cannabis stocks drop following legalization

Cannabis stocks in Canada dropped yesterday, following the first weekend of legal sales across the country.

The new industry was beset with shortages and other challenges as it debuted last Wednesday, October 17th.

The country’s biggest companies, now known as the big four, include Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, Aprhria and Tilray.

Their share prices all dropped sharply yesterday, and the decline continues today.

Canopy Growth was down over 11 per cent, closing at $54.46 (CAD) on the TSX yesterday.

This after a high of $73.75 on October 15, it closed day at $53.63 (CAD)

Aurora Cannabis dropped 12 per cent to $11.42 (Cdn) a share. Today it closed at $10.08 (CAD)

Aphria Inc. was down 13 per cent to $15.77 (CAD) a share, but appeared to be recovering today, climbing to $16.22 at one point, however, it closed at $15.88 (CAD).

And the star-stock, the Nasdaq-listed Tilray, had the worst day of all yesterday, down more than 15 per cent to close at $122.60 (USD) a share.

It bottomed out this morning at $103 (USD) but is rallied this afternoon to close at $120.79 (USD)

Some traders are crediting the drop to profit-taking but several investors remain confident in the industry foreseeing an eventual recovery with continued growth.