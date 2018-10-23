British Canadian Jack Letts shown at age 20. The man who grew up in England and who has been dubbed "Jihadi Jack by British media is being held by anti-Isis Kurds in Syria and has asked to come to Canada. (FAcebook)

Proposal to deny services to returning Canadian Daesh fighters

They were Canadians who, for whatever reason, joined ISIS-Daesh terrorists in the Middle East or other terrorist groups elsewhere and some of whom who have since returned to Canada.

An Ontario provincial bill proposes to strip participants from certain benefits like access to a driving licence, or provincial health care.

Mubin Shaikh, right, is counselling a Canadian who went to Manbij, Syria, to support ISIS. The man, seen to the left behind a screen to protect his identity, went by the nom-de-guerre Abu Huzaifa al-Kanadi. He had previously told a NY Times reporter he had killed for ISIS, but now says he didn’t. (John Lancaster/CBC)

Dave Smith, Member of the Provincial Parliament (MPP) is the sponsor of the Terrorist Activity Sanctions Act.

“We cannot stand by while convicted terrorists are set to return to Ontario and enjoy all of the privileges of this province.  Terrorists who commit barbaric violence do not deserve to be welcomed with a tray of milk and cookies from Justin Trudeau.” Dave Smith  MPP

Besides driving privileges, and Ontario health insurance (OHIP), the bill would also remove rights to worker’s compensation (injury on the job), schooling loans, disability benefits, low-income housing benefits, and hunting and fishing licences.

The Bill is based on provisions of the Criminal Code which prohibits Canadians from participating in, or financing terrorist acts abroad.

John McGuire of Ottawa had joined ISIS, and is one of several Canadians killed in fighting (from ISIS social media video)

Some constitutional experts have pointed out that the bill would exceed provincial authority in that the province can only regulate provincial laws, and terrorism is in federal jurisdiction, in addition to contravening aspects of the Canadian Bill of Rights and Freedoms.

The governing Progressive Conservative party in the province says the Bill has been proposed because of claimed inaction on the part of the federal government.

Of the possible 200 Canadians who left to join Daesh or other terrorist groups, about 60 have returned.

