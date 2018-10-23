Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and chief negotiator Chyrstia Freeland at a press conference Oct 1, announcing the USMCA trade deal had been reached (CBC)

U.S-Mexico-Canada trade deal, Canadians not impressed

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 23 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

While the Prime Minister happily announced the new deal that replaced NAFTA, known as USMCA, is a win for Canadians, it seems that Canadians are not nearly as impressed by the tri-partite agreement.

It announcing the agreement, Liberal Prime Minister Trudeau said, “it’s a deal that will be good for Canadian workers, good for Canadian business, good for Canadian families.

A new survey by the Angus Reid Institute shows however a majority seem not to agree.  The poll shows more Canadians are displeased or very displeased with the deal than would agree with the Prime Minister and are pleased with the result.  While the opinions tend to be split along party lines, even many Liberal voters felt it wasn’t such a good deal.

Meanwhile, Canadians opinion of their biggest trading partner has taken a turn for the worse.

In June 2016, about 63 per cent of Canadians had a  “very” or “mostly favourable view of the U.S, but after the deal, that has dropped to 49 per cent.

Half of respondents thought Canada’s negotiating team was “too soft” and gave up too much to get the deal while another third somewhat shrugged and indicated that the deal was “better than nothing”

Another third (31%) felt that getting this deal was about the same as having no deal, while an almost similar number (34%) thought the deal was worse.

The Prime Minister seems to have suffered the most with 37% pleased with his performance, while 52 per cent said they were disappointed

additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Cannabis stocks drop following legalization

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

CRTC hearings on telecom sales practices demanded by government

RCI | Français

Le Canada affiche l’un des taux les plus élevés de cas de cancer du cerveau dans le monde

RCI | Español

Ecos en Canadá del Encuentro Nacional de Mujeres argentinas

RCI | 中文

减排不达标的省交碳税，但省民将获退税：特鲁多宣布碳税征收计划

العربية | RCI

صادرات كندا العسكرية إلى السعودية وتحدي التوفيق بين المصلحة الاقتصادية وحقوق الإسنان