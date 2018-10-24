Great Lake Erie seen churning here in a photo taken during a storm. (Dave Sandford/Dave Sandford Photography/CBC)

Great Lakes drownings on the increase

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 24 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

So far in 2018, the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project has tracked 102 drownings in the Great Lakes on both sides of the border. (Google Maps)

In 2018 so far, 102 people have drowned in the Great Lakes that link Canada and the United States. That’s 14 more than the 88 people who drowned last year, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

“Cold plays a big part in a lot of the drownings that we have, cold water incapacitates people”

Bob Pratt is the Executive Director of Education for the group that got organized back in 2010. A former firefighter and paramedic he says he loves the water, he kayaks, windsurfs and surfs; the surfing even in the winter.

“Cold plays a big part in a lot of the drownings that we have, cold water incapacitates people, and they don’t realize that you can be a great swimmer in a pool, but the pool’s always flat and the pool’s always warm, it’s always 25 metres from one side of the pool to the other, when you go out into Lake Ontario or Lake Erie, the water can be very cold, it can be very rough and it’s a completely different experience and you need a different skill set.

Listen

He says “swimming ability is important but swimming ability in the water is even more important.”

The warm air brings more people to the beach, but the warm air can bring the wind that creates rougher waves which many people may not be accustomed to.

“The truth is that drowning will kill more people than fire, lightening, tornadoes, school shooters and earthquakes combined”

Canada’s Lifesaving Societies do great work teaching children with initiatives such as the Water Smart Program and the Swim to Survive Program

Pratt says Americans do drills in preparation for a variety of emergencies, from fires and earthquakes to tornadoes and active shooter drills. “The truth is that drowning will kill more people than fire, lightening, tornadoes, school shooters and earthquakes combined”.

He says in the United States there’s very little water safety education, a gap they’re trying to fill.

“We call them lakes, but they’re far more like inland seas than they are lakes.”

From talking to children about pool safety and life jackets to the need to stay close to their parents, to informing high school and college students about the risks involved in jumping off a pier, for example.

Bob Pratt says it’s about helping them “make safer bad choices”! Jumping feet-first is better than head-first and knowing the temperature of the water can make a big difference in surviving a bad experience.

Bob Pratt says so-called “common sense” doesn’t necessarily apply in the Great Lakes. “We call them lakes, but they’re far more like inland seas than they are lakes.” he says, as many of us who live near them know. You can’t see to the shoreline on the other side.

Getting caught in a rip current for example would lead one to continue to try to swim or move against it. He says the safe move goes counter to common sense, which is to swim farther away and then try to return to shore.

The same goes for sand-bars, very common off the beaches of southern Georgian Bay. One can walk into the water waste-deep, only to then find yourself knee-deep, but only a few more metres and the depth could drop to well over your head. Watching from the shoreline, one can’t tell what the depths may be.

Flip, Float and Follow

Bob Pratt says they teach a simple technique with the catchy mantra, Flip, float and follow. “If you find yourself in trouble in the water, flip over on your back, float to calm yourself down, float to conserve your energy, and then follow a safe path back to shore.” he says.

The understanding of the dynamics of the Great Lakes has come a long way in the last thirty years. Bob Pratt says Dave Gunther, a meteorologist with the U.S. Weather Service was suggesting, from his observations, that there were rip currents in the Great Lakes. He was ridiculed at the time, but now he’s been proven right, and sadly after so many deaths.

289 people drowned in the Great Lakes since the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project began keeping statistics in 2010. Bob Pratt says 12 of them were wearing life jackets. Many of those people may have The life jacket is essential and must be worn, not

Drowning: a silent death

“Everything from Sponge Bob Square Pants to the old TV show, Baywatch, shows drowning as a big, loud, long affair, with people waving and yelling, but a drowning victim can’t lift their arms up to wave or they’ll sink deeper into the water and most of the time they’re choking or gagging on the water, so they’re unable to yell.” Pratt says.

Most drowning victims stay at the surface of the water for only about 15 to 45 seconds, and lifeguards call it climbing the ladder; they have their head back and mouth open because it givers them a little bit of breathing space, and they’re desperately trying, pawing at the water in kind-of a stationary dog-paddle, in order to try keep their head above the surface of the water.”

It’s not like they show in Hollywood, and parents and care-givers need to watch people in the water all the time, whether you’re at a backyard pool or whether you’re at the beach in Toronto.

Royal Canadian Lifesaving Society

“Respect the Power” is a program started by the mother of Andy Fox,

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Drake... Today is his Birthday!

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Society

Pumkin Regatta celebrates 20th anniversary

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Organic food consumption linked to lower cancer rates

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

Shark finning: Canada close to ban on import of shark fins

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Gambling problems among teens linked to free online games

Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Fake news, and now fake fact-checking

Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Cannabis stocks drop following legalization

RCI | Français

La malnutrition dans les hôpitaux canadiens touche un patient sur deux

RCI | Español

Reduzca su huella ecológica sembrando árboles

RCI | 中文

加拿大参议院通过法案，禁止 “囚禁” 鲸鱼和海豚

العربية | RCI

قراءة في نتائج انتخابات كردستان العراق وترجمتها في الحكومة العراقية الجديدة