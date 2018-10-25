U.S. bombs “deeply concerning” to Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today said the many pipe bombs sent to prominent United States Democrats and CNN’s New York office are “deeply concerning.”

Trudeau stressed importance of a free press

Speaking at an event to welcome the prime minister of the Netherlands, Trudeau said that all citizens deserve to live in peace and security.

He also stressed the importance of the press. “A free press is foundational in any democracy. We must ensure that they can do their important work without fear.”

Trump blamed the media

For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump denounced the attacks yesterday, but today tweeted that the media were to blame for inaccurate reporting and “fake news” which he said leads to the anger behind the attacks.