Canadians choose pet comfort over saving energy: survey

An electricity company in the western province of British Columbia is lamenting the fact that when they leave the house, more than half of pet owners leave on utilities for their pets rather than save electricity. A survey by BC Hydro reports the most common items residents leave on for pets at least some of the time include:

Heat in the winter (90 per cent)

Lights (86 per cent)

Air conditioner in the summer (57 per cent)

Radio/music (47 per cent)

Television (39 per cent)

Fan (59 per cent)

Pet owners pay hundreds more

The survey also found people would leave on music, cartoons, nature programs, news and sports for their pets to enjoy. All of this could cost pet owners an extra $400 a year.

In a bid to save energy, BC Hydro notes that lowering the thermostat by two degrees reduces heating costs by around five per cent. Switching incandescent bulbs to LEDs reduces lighting costs by about 75 per cent. And it says consumers can save energy by controlling smart light switches remotely from a smartphone.

Information from 2017 suggests 41 per cent of Canadian households have at least one dog and 37 per cent have at least one cat.