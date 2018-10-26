Remembrance- Poppy Campaign begins

Remembering sacrifice of war

Every year on the last Friday of October the Royal Canadian Legion begins its annual poppy campaign. The two week campaign leads up to November 11, the day of remembrance which marks the coming into force of the Armistice ending the First World War, at 11 am on the 11th day of the 11th month.

Centennial year

This year is especially important as it will mark the 100th anniversary of that event, and a year which saw France donate its last piece of land for a WWI memorial at Hill 70 near Lens, site of another major all-Canadian victory. The memorial obelisk and large landscaped park ground and information sites were entirely financed by millions of dollars of private donations.

The bright red artificial poppies are distributed by the Legion for donations, funds which are used to support Legion activities and a variety of social and health support initiatives for veterans.

The poppy as the symbol of remembrance is now used in several Commonwealth countries. It was inspired by the poem of Dr John McCrae a field surgeon written in the midst of war.

While the event has often focused on the two World Wars, even Korean War veterans are ageing and a great many have passed on as Canada has many veterans now of other conflicts including Bosnia, Afghanistan, and peacekeeping around the world, men and women whose duty, courage, and sacrifice must also not be forgotten

In Flanders Fields- (music from John McDermott album- recited by the late Cliff Chadderton- WWII vet of the Royal Winnipeg Rifles, and later CEO for many years of the Royal Canadian Legion- reading starts at about 2;54)

