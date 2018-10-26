‘Swab the World’ campaign for more ethnic stem cells

‘Swab the World’ is the foundation that Mai Duong has established in the wake of her harrowing experience with leukemia.

Now in her 4th year of remission, she will be considered cured next year. But she’s not waiting until to share her story, and change the world!

Diversify the stem cell bank

When doctors informed her the the leukemia she’d fought had returned, they also told her that her brother was not a match, he was not compatible.

And then a review of 25 million registered donors world wide, did not reveal a match.

That’s when she told the CBC’s Shari Okeke, in a radio interview, that she learned the harsh truth.

“There’s not a lot of diversity in the stem cell donor bank, and for me to find a Viet Namese donor it was like a needle in a haystack.”

It is only because of the extensive help of colleagues at work in her advertising job, that Mai Duong is here today.

They helped her reach out across Canada to find a match, and now they’re helping her with the foundation too.

“We’re aiming for a million donors in 10 years” she says.

Registering as a donor is simple, but only those between the ages of 18 to 35 can eligible.

The first step is to sign up at your national registry, Mai Duong says there are 57 countries with registries but they all face the same issue; of a lack of ethnic diversity.

“We have a million dollar advertising campaign that we got for free” Duong says, in Canada, they will be using social media, billboards and web banners to spread the word and inspire people to register.

“I’m very very blessed that a lot of people came to help out.” she says.

Registering is a very simple process, it involves only a Q-tip and a swab of the inside of your mouth. You send it away and you’re registered.

If called upon to donate, it is not much more complicated than donating blood.

For more information and to hear some testimonials you can consult the web site,

And you, or someone you know, could save a life.