Ontario 2018 extreme cowboy champ Ellie Ross and "Smurf" go up and over a short narrow bridge during a competition. (supplied)

Canadian to compete in World Championship Extreme Cowboy

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 29 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The name might be a bit misleading at first as extreme is usually thought to mean danger. In this case though it really means extreme skill, that of horse and rider working as a team, and a rapport developed with an extreme level of trust by the horse in the rider coming only after long training.  The competition itself involves a series of tasks and challenges that simulate conditions, tasks, and situations that could be encountered on a working ranch.

Ellie Ross aboard  her horse “Smurf” recently won the Ontario provincial champ and she has been invited to compete in the World Championships being held in Texas starting next week against other challengers from several countries around the world.

Listen

Ellie normally operates Wag and Train, a dog training centre in Kitchener Ontario. She says some of her dog training expertise has also worked in training her horse, Smurf at their farm in the village of Ayr, about 20 kilometres to the south.

Ontario champions, Ellie Ross with “Smurf”, On their way this evening to the World Championship Extreme Cowboy event in Texas. (supplied)

As mentioned, because extreme refers to skill and not danger, this type of competition, which is growing in popularity, is open to a variety of ages and levels, from young beginners with “green” horses, to highly competitive professional teams. She also notes that although these are competitions, the friendliness and level of cameraderie, help, and encouragement among competitors is also extremely high.

Ross and Smurf collecting and dragging an object. Horses as prey animals are normally extremely wary and frightened by objects following behind so training to drag an object close behind without bolting is a challenge. (supplied)

Competitors never know exactly what they’ll face, or the exact setup of some standard challenges, but all can be equated to situations typically encountered on a ranch, from crossing a stream, to opening and closing gates, pushing through high brushes, small jumps over various obstacles, crossing a narrow footpath, dragging things, sliding to a sudden stop, backing up, sidestepping obstacles, cutting cattle from a herd and so on, even shooting a simulated gun, and there is a time element as well.

Ariana Gray-aboard “Shes my cherry pie”-calf cutting, at the World Championships 2017. Competitors enter a corral of cattle and half separate a specific cow from the herd and move it into an adjoining pen. (Evan Kurtz Photography YouTube)

Ross says, because many of these tasks are unnatural for horses,  or at least things they would normally try to avoid, the animals have to develop a deep trust of their riders and that comes from long training and developing a strong rapport between the two.

Ellie Ross leaves tonight with her horses for Texas. It’s a long trip as she will stop every four hours to let the horses out for a bit of exercise and water. They will also be checked by a veterinarian upon arrival to ensure the horses safety and well-being.

David Cowley competes at the Calgary Stampede event 2015. After crossing a small rickety, unstable “bridge” the team heads to a small jump and into a water obstacle, which has a distracting object in it as well (Calgary Stampede)

From Nov 6-11, she’ll be competing against horse and rider teams from countries as far away as Australia and Belgium amongst many others. Even though this is the “World Championship” event, she says it’s actually not the top event.  The top of the top is in fact at Canada’s Calgary Stampede event in which the top ten competitors from the World event are invited and with a substantial cash prize as an award.

Ellie Ross says doing well enough to be invited to compete in the  “Cowboy Up Challenge” event at the Calgary Stampede is her dream and ultimate goal.

Additional information-

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

The Old Farmer's Almanac: Canadian edition

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Joannie Rochette: from figure skating to med school

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Canadian to compete in World Championship Extreme Cowboy

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Controversial decision: Quebec feminist group and prostitution.

RCI | Français

76% des employés canadiens sont fatigués au travail, pourquoi ?

RCI | Español

Reacciones en Brasil tras la elección de Jair Bolsonaro a la presidencia

RCI | 中文

美国是否会再次发生内战？

العربية | RCI

قراءة في دوافع التقارب والتعاون بين إسرائيل ودول عربية خليجية