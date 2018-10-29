The Old Farmer's Almanac, Canadian Edition: the cover hasn't changed in many years and the collection of facts and figures inside, becomes indispensable to more Canadians each year. (courtesy The Old Farmer's Almanac)

The Old Farmer’s Almanac: Canadian edition

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 29 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The Old Farmer’s Almanac was the last almanac standing in 1838, when they added “old” into the name.

“Snowy for the whole country”

When it began in 1792, there were lots of almanacs with advice and tables for the farmers, the mariners and the hunters living in eastern North America at the time.

Jack Burnett is the Managing Editor of the Canadian edition, which has been available for 37 years now, and is growing in popularity each year.

Listen

“We were in Canada even before Confederation”

It’s the old fashioned looking booklet Canadians can pick up at a grocery store while waiting in line to check-out, but once you start flipping the pages, it often gets included and brought home for further consultation. And now there’s the online edition as well.

Melissa Ciampanelli participates in an outdoor yoga session at a city park in Montreal, February 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, there’ll be more opportunity this winter for yoga in the snow.

When it comes to the weather forecasts, Burnett says they’re about 80 per cent accurate overall.

They still employ the original methodolgy; a mix of meteorology, climatology and solar science, but now they use computer models to assist in the prognosticating. Burnett says

“We go back in the past and we try to find weather patterns that resemble the pattern in the present.”

And he says, “We go back in the past and we try to find weather patterns that resemble the pattern in the present.”

Last winter they were 79 per cent right, so this year it’s time to prepare Canada, as Burnett says it’s “One of the strangest winters that we’ve ever seen!”

“This coming winter is one of the few, if not the only time in our history that we see it snowy for the whole country… that never, ever happens” he says.

The Almanac got it right so far, predicting a chilly fall with snow before Halloween. Sure enough, in Toronto and Montreal this past weekend, home heating was working steady and we saw the first snow on the ground.

From information on the tides, to what to look for in skies, the Almanac covers it all. But as for the other treasures to be found in its pages, Burnett says it comes from us, the Canadian people.

We are constantly writing in, he says, by various means, and suggesting topics.

One of the most popular elements in the Almanac is the “Best Days” section.

As for the “Best Fishing Days”, that’s determined, like the weather, by a combination of factors according to Burnett.

Today for example, is a good day for buying an animal. For tomorrow, you’ll just have to consult The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Share
Posted in Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

The Old Farmer's Almanac: Canadian edition

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Joannie Rochette: from figure skating to med school

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Canadian to compete in World Championship Extreme Cowboy

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Controversial decision: Quebec feminist group and prostitution.

RCI | Français

76% des employés canadiens sont fatigués au travail, pourquoi ?

RCI | Español

Reacciones en Brasil tras la elección de Jair Bolsonaro a la presidencia

RCI | 中文

美国是否会再次发生内战？

العربية | RCI

قراءة في دوافع التقارب والتعاون بين إسرائيل ودول عربية خليجية