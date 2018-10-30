New Blue Jays manager has his hands full but says he’s ready

Baseball, it sometimes appears, never sleeps.

The World Series ended Sunday night in Los Angles.

Less than a day later, the Toronto Blue Jays were introducing their new manager, Charlie Montoyo, to the media.

Montoyo takes over field management of a team that was really bad in 2018–not ’62 Mets bad or 2018 Orioles bad–but very, very bad just the same.

And never mind the wins and losses.

The Jays committed a cardinal show biz sin: they were dull and boring.

How dull and boring were they?

When the highlight of year occurs in a pre-season exhibition game at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on a walk-off homer by projected future superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who for business reasons was not even brought to the majors in September), you know it’s a terrible year.

Manager John Gibbons was-mercifully–let go and the end of the season.

Now, Montoyo, whose major league career consisted of five at-bats and two hits with the Montreal Expos in 1993 as well as a vast amount experience as a player, coach and manager in the minors and and as a coach in the majors has been given a three-year contract.

For some perspective the hiring of Montoyo, I spoke by phone with Toronto Star baseball columnist Richard Griffin.