Dr. Tenzin Gayden- first author and member of an international research team shown at the Jabado Lab in Montreal (RI-Muhc)

New immunology discovery to fight cancer and more

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 31 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The human body is a remarkably complex and yet efficient machine. Scientists are learning more and more about how the machine works and the tiniest parts can play a big role.

New discoveries have been taking place in the area of immunology and genetics and the role of tiny proteins.  The latest involves a protein called TIM-3. An international team of researchers has discovered the molecule’s important role in regulating the immune system. The discovery appears to lead towards a relatively rapid available treatment in a rare form of cancer-like disease. The discovery has wider implications as well.

Dr Nada Jabado (MD, PhD) clinician scientist at the Montreal Children’s Hospital  part of the McGill University Health Centre.

Listen

The human immune system is an amazing defence mechanism and proteins are programmed to activate when needed, and limit its function (checkpoint) when not needed.

L:-R: Dr. Tenzin Gayden (first author) and Dr. Nada Jabado (lead author) (Ri-MUHC)

When a brother and sister in Montreal developed the same rare cancer-like disease, doctors suspected a genetic issue.

What the international team discovered was a genetically inherited mutation on a particular “checkpoint” protein, TIM-3 which is needed to put the “brakes” on the immune system.  What they found was because of the  alteration of TIM-3, the immune system was not being shut down, and the aggressive system was attacking the body causing the cancer-like condition.

The research has been published in the science journal, Nature Genetics, under the title, “Germline HAVCR2 mutations altering TIM-3 characterize subcutaneous panniculitis-like T cell lymphomas with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytic syndrome” (abstract HERE)

From left to right: Dr. Tenzin Gayden , Dr. Sharon Abish, Dr. Nada Jabado and Dr. David Mitchell (Research Institute of the MUHC, Glen site) joined forces and expertise to solve a medical mystery that originated at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, leading to an important international discovery. (RI-MUHC)

With this new knowledge that this specific genetic mutation is allowing an overactive immune system damaging the body, Dr Jabado says the conditions can be rectified with simple immune system suppressor medication which slows down the system the way a normal TIM-3 would.

Dr Jabado also says that with the knowledge of of the TIM-3 role, clinicians could also use it in the body’s own fight against cancers. The immune system normally won’t attack it’s own cells when properly controlled by the various proteins.

But, she says, they should be able to manipulate the protein in the opposite role by shutting it’s action down with “checkpoint inhibitors”. This would allow the immune system to be more aggressive and attack those body cells which have been altered by cancer.

Identifying the role of TIM-3 adds to the known list of checkpoint proteins that have been discovered and greatly advances the work in immunology and will give clinicians more knowledge in fighting cancers and similar diseases, possibly as well in dealing with HIV and Multiple Sclerosis |(MS).

The research was conducted by scientists and physicians from the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC) and the Montreal Children’s Hospital of the MUHC (MCH-MUHC), in collaboration with French teams from AP-HP, Inserm, Université Paris-Descartes and the Imagine Institute at the Necker-Enfants Malades hospital.

This work was supported a grant from the Fondation des étoiles, INSERM, CNRS, l’AP-HP, Université Paris-Descartes and Collège de France.

Dr Jabado would also like to thank colleagues in France and Australia for their collaboration, and the many volunteers who donated genetic materials to advance the research.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Internet, Science and Technology

New immunology discovery to fight cancer and more

Economy, Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Proposal to ban private “for profit” blood clinics.

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Canada aiming to increase the rate of deportations

Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

A warning for some Asians in Canada: "Don't Smoke Pot!"

RCI | Français

Résidence permanente au Canada : les délais de traitement plombent le projet de vie de 500 demandeurs

RCI | Español

Canadá planea deportar anualmente a 10.000 extranjeros y solicitantes de asilo rechazados

RCI | 中文

加拿大边境服务署将加大遣返非法移民力度

العربية | RCI

هل تتخلى واشنطن عن أكراد سوريا رغم الكلام المعاكس؟