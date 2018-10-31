Three Canadian schools make top 100 in global universities rankings

U.S. News and World Report has released its annual rankings of world universities and Canada has 34 schools on the list.

Three made the top 100: The University of Toronto ranked 20th (the same ranking as last year), the University of British Columbia placed 29th (down from 27 in 2017) and McGill University placed 43rd (up from 49 last year).

For comparison, the top 10 was made up largely of universities in the U.S. with Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford ranked the top three.

Two schools in the U.K. made the top 10: Oxford came fifth while Cambridge placed seventh.

Rankings can vary, depending on the field of study being ranked.

For instance, the University of Toronto was the fifth best school globally for clinical medicine, the 10th for arts and humanities and 12th for biology.

UBC ranked number 12 for environmental studies while the University of Guelph finished 12th in agricultural studies.

The University of Waterloo placed 4th globally for computer sciences and the U of T and McGill finished 17th and 18th, respectively, for neuroscience.

The rankings evaluate colleges and universities on 16 measures of academic quality including such widely accepted indicators of excellence as first-year student retention, graduation rates and the strength of the faculty.

The overall Best Global Universities rankings encompass the top 1,250 institutions spread across 75 countries.

The rankings are powered by Clarivate Analytics Academic InCites, and put together using Clarivate Analytics’ Academic Reputation Survey,

With files from U.S. News and World Report, Huffington Post