Many students at Canadian Universities are short changed because temporary or contract faculty teaching them may not have as much time, access to resources or office space, say researchers. (iStock)

Universities rely heavily on temporary or contract professors

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 1 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A new study suggests that more than half of all faculty appointments at publicly-funded Canadian universities are on contract and not tenured. A study for the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives found part-time work accounted for nearly 80 per cent of all contract appointments in 2016-17.

‘Hard to deliver the highest quality education’

“We know it has a significant effect, and not because contract faculty aren’t excellent teachers. They generally are,” says Chandra Pasma, senior researcher with the Canadian Union of Public Employees and co-author of this report.

“But the conditions that they’re being forced to work in make it hard for them to deliver the highest quality education.”

Contract faculty many have to do unpaid work to keep up with the latest research in their fields. (iStock)

‘Difficult to mentor students’

Contract professors may not have access to institutional support and resources that tenured faculty have. “So, they have to spend hours of their own time working for free to stay current in the research in their field,” says Pasma. They may not have access to an office or university libraries, which makes it difficult to meet and mentor students. They may be so poorly paid that have rush off after class to go to a second job. And they may get very little notice about teaching a class and have little time to prepare.

Universities offer many reasons

Universities offer several reasons for hiring so many temporary or contract professors. They may cite cost cutting, a response to job and marketplace demand or the personal choice of individual professors. Pasma calls these excuses which don’t hold water. “The data really suggest that this mostly has to do with the institutional choices.”

She cites data in the report that show that universities in the same province (so, under the same funding model) and of similar size may vary greatly in the number of faculty jobs filled by precarious workers. “We don’t know why that is,” says Pasma.

Contract faculty easier to get rid of, says researcher

“But it probably has something to do with the fact that contract faculty are so much cheaper than permanent, tenured faculty. And of course, it’s a different approach to labour relations because you don’t need to fire them. You simply don’t offer them a new contract.”

To correct the problem, Pasma recommends “more adequate and sustained public funding” to reduce the incentive for universities to cut costs by relying on contract faculty.

Chandra Pasma says universities must do better and if not, governments should oblige them to.

Listen

‘It’s simply not fair’

And she says people simply need to demand universities do better.

“It’s simply not fair to staff and it’s not fair to students to have this be such a predominant hiring model for universities. We need to expect that universities offer more secure positions with better wages.”

And if universities are not prepared to hire more tenured professors, she says government should step in and use funding conditions or labour legislation to ensure for example, that two people are not doing the same job and one is paid half as much.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Politics, Society

Psst.. wanna buy a jail? Only $1.

Arts and Entertainment, International, Politics, Society

Calgary Winter Olympic Games supporters buy themselves some time ahead of plebiscite

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, International, Society

Donating to charities, which ones work best?

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Seeking to fill skills shortages, Ottawa increases immigrants quota

Economy, Health, International, Society

Major Canadian brewer: cannabis beer coming.

Economy, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Ottawa grapples with Greyhound's departure in the West

RCI | Français

Les Autochtones dans l’actualité : lisez les reportages de RCI

RCI | Español

“¿Por qué no llaman terroristas a los autores de las masacres de la mezquita en Quebec y la sinagoga en Pittsburgh?”

RCI | 中文

加拿大政府是否应该把前“伊斯兰国”武装成员引渡回国？

العربية | RCI

الأسواق المالية: هل انتهى التصحيح أم أن التقلبات القوية هي سمة المرحلة؟