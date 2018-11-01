Major Canadian brewer: cannabis beer coming.

Now that recreational use of marijuana is legal in Canada, companies are eager to tap into what is expected to be a multi billion dollar market.

So it’s perhaps no surprise then that one of Canada’s largest brewers has announced it’s getting into the cannabis business.

Molson-Coors has officially teamed with a cannabis producer to develop non-alcoholic cannabis infused beer through a joint-venture company called Truss which will “pursue opportunities to develop non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market following legalization.”

Cannabis beer would fall into the “edibles” category of cannabis which is expected to be legalised next year

“We will be in a ready to go position and one of the first on the playing field as the market opens up,” CEO Mark R. Hunter told Bloomberg news.

At this point there are no plans to sell the eventual product to U.S states where cannabis is legal.

Molson-Coors is not the only brewer eyeing the potential market. Among many others, Constellation Brands, maker of Corono and Modelo beer recently spent millions of dollars for a 38 per cent stake in Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth.

A small Ontario-based company Province Brands, says it’s developing a method of replacing barley in the process with marijuana stems and roots as opposed to other brewers who are infusing the beer with marijuana oil.

Additional information-sources