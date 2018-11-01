Psst.. wanna buy a jail? Only $1.

Well, it’s true.

The old Windsor Ontario jail is for sale, and the price is just $1.

Not only do you get the jail, but the administration building and a parking lot.

If you’re interested you have until November 23 to bid.

Originally built in 1924, it was operated until 2014 when operations moved to a new more modern location.

Although it’s listed for only $1, there’s a lot of modernising and cleaning up to do. The entire property is listed as a heritage district which puts some limits what could be done to and with the property.

The property is managed by a provincial body called Infrastructure Ontario and it had offered the property to the city of Windsor, but it would require about $2-million in cleanup.

The city is waiting to see if there are any private offers before deciding on action although they are limited because of a political situation with new council which can’t spend or incur a liability of more than $50,000.

Many residents in the area had long hoped that the property could be turned into a museum with other community uses. Many say they were caught off guard by announcement of the sale and are concerned about what might happen to it if sold to private interests.

Additional information-sources