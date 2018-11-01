Most Canadian Employers plan year-end parties for employees

A new survey found 97 per cent of senior managers say their company will be hosting a year-end party in 2018. Often these are Christmas parties, but in a bid to accommodate diversity, many offices prefer to characterize them as year-end gatherings.

Employees are expected to attend

Of the respondents, 58 per cent said there would be an off-site party, 42 per cent planned a party at the office and 39 per cent planned office decorations.

As for spending, 25 per cent said they would spend more on soirees this year and 10 per cent planned to cut spending. No matter what the spending, 67 per cent of managers think there is an unwritten rule that employees should attend.

Little gift-giving at work

Nearly three-quarters of professionals do not offer year-end presents. Of those who do, 21 per cent give to colleagues and 14 per cent give to the boss. The majority give gifts because they want to, not because they feel obligated.

The survey was developed by Office Team, a staffing service specializing in the temporary placement of highly skilled office and administrative support professionals.