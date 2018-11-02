Critics want debate with Bannon cancelled

Steve Bannon is an advocate of right-wing populism and critics say he should not have a platform to express extreme views. (Jeffrey T. Barne/AP Photo/file)

Community groups and some politicians called for the cancellation of a debate in which Steve Bannon will defend populism. They believe the former Trump strategist should not have a platform to express his extreme views and that they contribute to a climate of hatred and encourage violence.

Organizers of the debate have refused to cancel the event saying it will provide valuable analysis of an important issue.

David Frum was a senior editor at The Atlantic magazine and has written a book called Trumpocracy. (Michael Bennett Kress/Harper Collins)

‘Democratic ideas can defeat him,’ says opponent

Bannon will argue for the resolution “the future of western politics is populist not liberal” and conservative commentator David Frum will argue against. Frum was a speechwriter for former U.S. President George W. Bush is a vocal opponent of President Trump and the rise of right-wing populist parties in Europe.

According to CBC,Frum described Bannon as a “key intellectual leader of the severest challenge liberal democracy has faced since the fall of communism…

“Mr. Bannon comes to the prestigious Munk platform because he believes his words can persuade people to follow him. I will face him there because I believe democratic ideas can defeat him.”

Similar controversy in universities

The forum is the Munk Debates, a semi-annual event that takes place in Toronto before an audience of 3,000 people. The debate is open to the public and tickets cost between $40 and $100.

Controversy over the holding of this debate mirrors that on several Canadian university campuses. Groups have tried to stop events featuring speakers they deem to be offensive while others argue it is important to hear all views in a democracy.

