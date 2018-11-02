Ontario Premier Doug Ford (right) sits with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto in July. The two differ on a host of issues. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Rift grows between Ontario and federal government

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 2 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

The federal government has introduced legislation to protect about 900,000 vulnerable workers grappling with in the new economy.

The changes would be contained in updates to the Canadian Labour Code and would affect  workers in telecommunications, airlines, trucking and banks, all of which are subject to federal regulation.

The legislation would allow workers to take up to five days off each calendar year for reasons such as care of relatives, children’s educations, or to attend their own citizen ceremonies.

Three of the days off would have to be paid if the worker has been on the job for three straight months.

Baggage and cargo handlers, cabin cleaners and other ground staff, on the picket lines outside Pearson’s Terminal 3 during a walkout in 2017. Airport workers will benefit from proposed federal legislation tabled this week. (Chris Mulligan/CBC)

Other provisions in the legislation include scheduling rights, equal pay for temps and casual workers and measures to prevent contract flipping.

The legislation comes as the new right-wing Progressive-Conservative provincial government in Ontario under Doug Ford seeks to roll back those protections.

“This country is so much better off when everyone has a fair chance at success,” federal Employment Minister Patty Hajdu said Thursday at an event in Toronto.

“One thing we heard over and over is that those most vulnerable workers are not protected. They’re being asked to work incredibly hard for very low wages with very little predictability and with not protections when life happens.”

Besides giving workers the right to personal days off, the legislation proposes that workers become eligible for general holiday pay, sick leave, maternity leave and parental leave.

Eligibility for those benefits would begin when a worker starts a job.

The announcement is latest round in growing battle between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Ford.

The two already differ on carbon taxes and immigration and refugee settlement programs.

With a federal election scheduled next year, it is more than likely the battle will escalate.

With files from CP, CBC, CTV, Toronto Star

