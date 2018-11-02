The LINK Online, Nov 2,3,4, 2018

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 2 November, 2018

Your hosts, Terry Haig, Lynn Desjardins, Marie-Claude Simard, and Carmel Kilkenny (video of show at bottom)

Tenure fading, universities hiring more contract profs: unfair for  them and students

Many students at Canadian Universities are short changed because temporary or contract faculty teaching them may not have as much time, access to resources or office space, say researchers. (iStock)

A new study shows the concept of tenure at universities seems to be fading. It found that half of all faculty appointments at publicly funded universities are now contractual. It also noted that part-time work accounted for 80 per cent of contract appointments.

The authors say the high percentage of contracted temporary and part-time professors is unfair both to them, and to students.

Lynn Desjardins spoke with Chandra Pasma, senior researcher with the Canadian Union of Public Employees and co-author of this report

Dire report on the steep decline in world species

A wild caribou roams the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in the Nunavut Territory of Canada on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. The World Wildlife Fund says Canadian wildlife are not exempt from what it describes as a “global biodiversity crisis” that is devastating  animal populations worldwide. According to the organization’s 2018 Living Planet Report, global wildlife populations have fallen by 60 per cent in the last four decades (Nathan Denette- CP)

The WWF has released its latest report, the 13th annual state of the world’s species. The “Living Planet Report 2018 says verterbrates around the world have declined by 60 per cent. Marine and plant life are also declining rapidly.

Marc spoke to James Snider vice-president of science, research and innovation at WWF-Canada

The end of the long tradition of Greyhound bus service in western Canada

Riders wait to boar a Greyhound bus while riders in western Canada, and the federal government are attempting to come to terms with Greyhound’s departure. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Wood

Greyhound busses have a long history in North America. Taking passengers to and from small towns where there are no trains or planes, and for those without cars, the Greyhound was often the lifeline to get to other places. The busses have been shown in countless films and memorialized a few songs as well.

All that has come to an end in western Canada though. Terry Haig spoke with author, journalist and broadcast personality Bruce Dowbiggin about the significance of the bus service, and that of its demise.

Images of the week

