The LINK Online, Nov 2,3,4, 2018

Tenure fading, universities hiring more contract profs: unfair for them and students

A new study shows the concept of tenure at universities seems to be fading. It found that half of all faculty appointments at publicly funded universities are now contractual. It also noted that part-time work accounted for 80 per cent of contract appointments.

The authors say the high percentage of contracted temporary and part-time professors is unfair both to them, and to students.

Lynn Desjardins spoke with Chandra Pasma, senior researcher with the Canadian Union of Public Employees and co-author of this report

Dire report on the steep decline in world species

The WWF has released its latest report, the 13th annual state of the world’s species. The “Living Planet Report 2018 says verterbrates around the world have declined by 60 per cent. Marine and plant life are also declining rapidly.

Marc spoke to James Snider vice-president of science, research and innovation at WWF-Canada

The end of the long tradition of Greyhound bus service in western Canada

Greyhound busses have a long history in North America. Taking passengers to and from small towns where there are no trains or planes, and for those without cars, the Greyhound was often the lifeline to get to other places. The busses have been shown in countless films and memorialized a few songs as well.

All that has come to an end in western Canada though. Terry Haig spoke with author, journalist and broadcast personality Bruce Dowbiggin about the significance of the bus service, and that of its demise.

