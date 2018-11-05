B.C. casino and Drake at odds over his place at the tables

Canada’s most internationally-famous pop star has become embroiled in a not-so-harmonious disagreement with a fancy resort and casino in Vancouver that may–or may not–escalate.

Drake says he was “profiled.”

The casino says it’s all a big misunderstanding.

Drake’s fans are enraged.

In an Instagram post Saturday, Drake called Parq Vancouver “the worst run business I have ever witnessed.”

His comment came after the casino banned him from gambling “when I had everything they originally asked me for.”

Parq Vancouver’s president, Joe Brunini, has since apologized.

“We are operating in one of the most complex, highly regulated industries and are always looking to better our communication and customer service,” Brunini said.

Neither Drake nor his representatives has commented.

B.C. recently changed laws to crack down on money laundering in the province’s casinos.

Under the new rules, players who want to buy in for $10,000 or more in one or more transactions within a 24-hour period must provide a source of funds receipt.

The original receipt must be from the same day of the transaction and show the financial institution, branch number and account number.

“We are constantly improving our communications process to ensure that these new regulations are better understood by all guests.

Drake has 50 million followers on social media.

