The death on Sunday of Charlot, a calèche horse who returned to work that very day, has brought renewed focus on the use of the animals in Old Montreal. (Chris Romanyk/Facebook)

A carriage horse’s death in Montreal brings sadness and anger

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 6 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The collapse and death of a carriage horse Sunday afternoon in Montreal is unlikely to alter the timing of the city’s upcoming ban on the use of the carriages–known locally as calèches–at the end of next year.

Speaking to reporters, Mayor Valérie Plante said Monday legal considerations and a desire to help calèche drivers find other work prevent her from changing the Dec. 31, 2019 deadline.

Charlot is seen on the streets of Montreal Sunday in this handout photo. Montreal’s mayor, Valérie Plante, says she’s more convinced than ever that the city’s caleche industry needs to be shut down but she says she will not move forward the deadline for the end of calèche rides from Dec. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Sauvetage Animal Rescue, Facebook

The horse, named Charlot, died after collapsing on the cobblestone streets of Old Montreal.

“It was gut-wrenching,” said one observer, Chris Romanyk, who lives near by.

“It was screaming in pain.”

Within a half hour of the Charlot’s collapse, two officers from the SPCA’s Investigations Division arrived, but the horse was already deceased.

Charlot’s owner, Luc Desparois, who runs a calèche company called Lucky Luc, says it’s not unusual for any animal to drop dead.
(Radio-Canada)

It was then turned over to provincial authorities.

The horse’s owner, Luc Desparois of Lucky Luc Stables, said Charlot was out of service earlier this summer after showing signs of minor gastrointestinal pain and had returned to work the day he died.

Desparois added that it is not unusual for any animal to drop dead.

“Why he died? We don’t know,” he told CBC Radio.

Attorney Anna Pippus is director of farmed animal advocacy for Animal Justice and a strategic advisor for We Animals. (Photo: Kornelia Kulbacki)

“It’s like humans. People die out of the blue without showing any signs.”

Mayor Plante said there were no signs that Charlot had been mistreated.

Quebec’s Department of Agriculture told RCI that veterinarians expect to have an autopsy report “in a several days.”

For her take on Charlot’s death, I spoke by phone with Anna Pippus, director of farmed animal advocacy for Animal Justice and a strategic advisor for We Animals, at her home in Vancouver.

I began asking her about her immediate reaction when she heard the news.

Montreal police say they received a call about the horse around 3 p.m. on Sunday. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)
Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Statistics Canada seeking Canadian’s personal financial data

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Canadians divided over arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Economy, Health, Indigenous, Politics, Society

Ottawa announces more funding for cities in fight against poverty

RCI | Français

La mort : une dure réalité de moins en moins tabou

RCI | Español

La búsqueda de la sutileza en el cine de la canadiense Katherine Jerkovic

RCI | 中文

这东西害人不浅：高科技大咖呼吁人们远离社交媒体

العربية | RCI

ما مسار الأوضاع في لبنان المأزوم سياسياً واقتصادياً ومعيشياً؟