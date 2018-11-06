Remaining mountain caribou in the lower U.S. states will be moved to Canada because there are too few to sustain a herd. (undated photo from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks via AP)

Caribou will be repatriated to Canada after failed initiative

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 6 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The only six mountain caribou remaining in the lower U.S. states will be brought to Canada because their numbers are not enough to sustain a herd.

‘What extinction looks like’

“This is what extinction looks like, and it must be a wake-up call for wildlife and habitat managers in both Canada and the United States,” said Joe Scott, Conservation Northwest International Programs Director and a member of B.C.’s Mountain Caribou Recovery Progress Board in a statement.

The three cows and three bulls will be captured and moved to a rearing pen in Canada’s western province of British Columbia. The hope is that they will breed and bolster herds in Canada, perhaps even spread back south into the U.S.

Caribou are said to be at risk of extinction. (undated photo from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks via AP)

Wolves are a threat to caribou

The relocation of the six ends decades of work to try to reintroduce the animals to the U.S. western states of Idaho and Washington. Caribou numbers had been increasing until wolves entered the region and became the primary cause of mortality. Logging roads and increased snowmobiling are also said to have contributed to the animals’ demise.

Mountain caribou are at risk of extinction. It’s believed 98 per cent of the world’s caribou population lives in British Columbia. They currently number about 1,500 in 15 separate herds. “The globally unique mountain caribou is a variety of woodland caribou that has adapted to the special conditions of BC’s wet, mountainous forests. Mountain caribou migrate up and down the mountainsides, from the valley floors in spring and fall to the high forests in winter and summer,” according to Wildsight, a grassroots conservation group in British Columbia.

The animals use their broad feet to stand on deep snow and they eat lichen in old-growth forests.

With files from CBC and Canadian Press.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Environment, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Statistics Canada seeking Canadian’s personal financial data

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Canadians divided over arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Economy, Health, Indigenous, Politics, Society

Ottawa announce more funding for cities in fight against poverty

Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Society

Canada's National Healing Forest Project comes to Quebec

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

B.C. casino and Drake at odds over his place at the tables

RCI | Français

L'agonie d'un cheval de calèches ramène l'attention sur l'utilisation des animaux au nom du tourisme à Montréal

RCI | Español

Líder guatemalteco denuncia en Canadá situación de violencia y hambre en su país

RCI | 中文

温哥华房地产里的中国钱：新市长面临的挑战

العربية | RCI

إلى أي مدى تؤذي العقوبات الأميركية الجديدة إيران؟