Tony Clement, 57, has a long experience in both provincial and federal politics.. He has resigned several important positions after revealing his involvement in a sexting scandal. (Chris Young- CP)

 Canadian politician involved in sex scandal

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 7 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

A long-time well-known federal politician has admitted involvement in a sex scandal. Conservative Member of Parliament Tony Clement has served in senior cabinet positions and until this week held the important position of justice critic in the opposition shadow cabinet.

Clement says over the past three weeks he sent explicit photos and a video to an online person he thought was a consenting female, a practice known as “sexting”.

He now claims he’s a victim of financial extortion. He says the other party is demanding 50,000 Euros or the material will be released publicly. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating.

Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer surrounded by reporters asking about the Clement situation “terrible lapse of judgement” (CBC)

Clement, 57, admits in a statement, “I recognise now that I have gone down a wrong path and have exercised very poor judgement”. He is asking for privacy for him and his family and says he is seeking treatment so this “will not happen again”.

In addition to stepping down as justice critic, he has also resigned from several committees, and from a select all-party committee that oversees Canada’s security and intelligence agencies. Appointed just 10 days ago, the news of his actions is seen as a blow to the credibility of the committee where security and good judgement are seen as priorities.

Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer said “It’s a terrible lapse of judgment that we’re all disappointed in” adding that he’s encouraged Clement is seeking help and wishes him well in doing so. Although he has resigned from several positions, Clement, who has been among the most active MPs on social media will stay on as the MP for his riding of Parry Sound-Muskoka

