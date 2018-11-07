Security breach of cannabis users

Canada’s new recreational cannabis law is not even a month old and a new concern has arisen.

Canada Post- the national postal service- had a security breach of information involving 4,500 customers of the Ontario Cannabis Store.

The provincially operated outlet for cannabis said the personal information of customers was gained through someone using a Canada Post online tracking tool for package deliveries.

Canada Post advised OCS that the breach occurred on November 1.

In a statement reported by the CBC, Canada Post said, “Both organizations have been working closely together since that time to investigate and take immediate action. As a result, important fixes have been put in place by both organizations to prevent any further unauthorized access to customer information”.

However, other statements made by OCS said while it had informed customers of the situation, as of Wednesday, Canada Post had not. To date, Canada Post has not taken action in this regard,” It went on to say, “Although Canada Post is making its own determination as to whether notification of customers is required in this instance, the OCS has notified all relevant customers.”

The OCS for its part also advised the Ontario privacy commissioner of the information breach.

Canada Post says it is confident the information was deleted by the individual who accessed it.

