Chairs at a school built, but never occupied, piled up as scrap and stripped for firewood. (SIGAR-Flikr)

Afghanistan aid money: Billions wasted, little improvement

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 8 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The latest report by a government oversight agency says  billions of dollars in aid money to Afghanistan has been siphoned off.

The report by the “Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction” cites ongoing issues of corruption, lack of oversight, and waste.

It also claimed widespread mismanagement by two trust funds set up to distribute funds, the  Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (World Bank), and the Law and Order Trust Fund for Afghanistan (U.N.).

The billions of dollars in aid money provided by several western nations includes about $3 billion in Canadian money since 2002.

Despite the billions being poured into the Afghan reconstruction, the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction Afghanistan says the country is hurtling towards becoming a failed state that is increasingly insecure. (Aref Karimi/AFP/Getty Images)

Western aid is designed to help the country rebuild, and to help train and equip police and military security forces.

In spite of that, the country is still dangerous, Indeed the SIGAR report begins “

“As this report was going to press, U.S. Army General Austin Scott Miller, commander of the NATO led Resolute Support mission and of United States Forces-Afghanistan, escaped unharmed from an October 18, 2018, attack that killed Kandahar’s police and intelligence chiefs and gravely wounded its provincial governor. The attack came two days before parliamentary elections were held in all provinces except for Ghazni and Kandahar. It was a reminder of the violence that continues to torment Afghanistan and the difficulty of imposing security anywhere in that long-troubled country”.

July 2006, a soldier from 1 PPCLI surveys terrain west of Kandahar. Some 158 Canadians were killed before the mission was closed down in 2011. (MCpl Robert Bottrill, Combat Camera)

While the U.S. audits its money put into trust funds for international aid, Canada does not.

Speaking with Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper, Special Inspector General John Sopko said, ““There is a lot of corruption, [but] most of what we have identified are just head-smacking stupid programs and really poorly managed and no accountability”.

One long-standing issue is that of ghost workers and police officers, with paycheques issued to people to who don’t exist with the money pocketed by officials .

A Canadian spokeswoman for the Foreign Affairs department said the U.N. is working on a biometric identification cards for 97 per cent of police by the end of November.

Sopko expressed some doubt about the plan noting that only about 44 per cent of the police on the payroll actually exist.

In terms of combatting the drug trade, the report notes that opium production was at an all time high last year, in spite of billions of dollars spent to combat it over many years.

Circa 2009 A Canadian member of the Kandahar reconstruction team helps Afghan workers on a road improvement project in Panjwaii district. An earlier Singar report said Afghans can’t or won’t continue to support many projects. (DND/Canadian Press)

Canada lost 158 soldiers before it pulled it’s troops out of the country in 2011. Some 2,400 U.S. soldiers have been killed fighting Taliban in a country still very unstable.

Although this latest report was just released, many similar news stories indicate the problems raised by SIGAR have existed for several years. Several sources say part of the problem could be that too much money has been given and too quickly.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Bombardier selling two businesses, laying off 5,000

Environment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Mountain Equipment Co-op apologizes for racist marketing

Arts and Entertainment, Indigenous

Alanis Obomsawin mural honours her in Montreal

International, Politics, Society

WWI-The Last 100 Days- led by Canada

International, Politics, Society

WWI: Remembering the last to die

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Security breach of cannabis users

RCI | Français

Amnistie internationale: Édition 2018 des marathons d'écriture

RCI | Español

Aquarela do Brasil: Un homenaje en Vancouver a los 60 años del Bossa Nova

RCI | 中文

大篷车抵达墨西哥城，中美洲移民要大巴去美国边境

العربية | RCI

هل تستأنف إسرائيل استهداف إيران في سوريا؟ وما الموقف الأميركي الفعلي من الأكراد؟