WWI-The Last 100 Days- led by Canada

Canadian War Museum exhibit

Almost as soon as they entered the front lines in 1915, the Canadians began to earn the respect of both friend and foe. By 1918, Canadians were considered to be the best troops of the war.

Starting in August 1918, the Canadians were used as the shock troops winning every campaign, pushing the Germans back, and ultimately greatly contributing to ending the war in a campaign now known as the Last 100-Days.

The Canadian War Museum has organised a special exhibition to note this achievement in this 100th anniversary year of the end of the war.

Tim Cook (Order of Canada) is the First World War historian at the Canadian War Museum, an award winning author of 11 books and co-curator of the exhibit

Early in war Canadians had already proved their courage and daring in trench raids and attacks, and holding the line against German gas and infantry attacks even after those on their flanks had fled.

In 1917, when the war was still going badly for the Allies, the Canadians took the heavily fortified Vimy Ridge, a high ground that had cost the Allies tens of thousands of soldiers in previous failed attempts

They then took Hill 70, and on and on.

By 1918, the Germans had come to fear the outcome when facing Canadians.

In August, Canadians were moved into the line secretly at Amiens, and the subsequent battle became the start of three months of Canadian led victories which became known as “the Last 100 days”.

The Canadian War Museum as part of the exhibition has set up a replica German pillbox, and with the battle told from eyewitness accounts, an evocative soundscape highlights the challenges faced and overcome by the Canadians.

The exhibit, with its many original artefacts, looks at advances made in medicine resulting from emergency techniques. It also deals with the developing tactics, engineering prowess to build bridges to move men and materiel and with eyewitness accounts of dealing with the indiscriminate death, hardship, and stress.

The display will continue at the Canadian War Museum until March 31, 2019

Additional information