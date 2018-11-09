Snow starting early this year in eastern Canada

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 9 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Snow; just the mention of the word in a weather forecast and garages and mechanics are overwhelmed with people wanting their tires changed.

In the province of Quebec, snow tires are mandatory and must be on all vehicles by December 1st. In Ontario it is up to the driver.

After several years of very balmy autums, the season this year has proved a little colder and drearier.

And today, two low pressure systems are merging over southern Ontario and Quebec, moving in on Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, to bring rain and possibly snow.

Along with the snow or rain, winds gusting up to 40 or 50 km/h, will add to the mayhem of the Friday evening commute in all three cities.

The first snowfall is always a challenge for drivers.

Enviroment Canada says there’s the possibility of four to six centimetres of snow in the more northern regions before it changes to rain overnight.

Saturday there will be less snow (some flurries starting late in the morning) but more wind (gusts up to 60 km/h before noon).

A man touches the helmet on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after laying a poppy following the National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. A survey last year suggested Canadians of all generations are more likely to honour military veterans by attending a Remembrance Day ceremony. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

For Remembrance Day on Sunday, and all the outdoor memorial ceremonies, including the one televised from the National War Memorial in Ottawa, the skies will clear and it should be sunny but cold with the temperature a degree or two under the freezing mark.

