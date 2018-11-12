More women using contraception in poor countries: report

A new report shows that more women and girls in the world’s 69 poorest countries are making the voluntary choice to use contraception. This is said to have helped prevent more than 119 million unintended pregnancies between July 2017 and July 2018.

The report by the UN-backed Family Planning 2020 also says it contraception use has prevented 20 million unsafe abortions and 137,000 maternal deaths.

‘Family planning empowers women’

The report says more than 317 million women and girls are now choosing a modern method of contraception. That is 30 per cent higher than the historic trend.

“Family planning empowers women, and empowered women are economic dynamos: joining the labor force, starting their own businesses, and investing in their communities. This sparks a ripple effect that generates vast benefits across society, driving productivity, prosperity, and sustainability,” said Beth Schlachter, executive director of Family Planning 2020 in a news release.

Canada champions women’s health and rights

The current Canadian government has taken a leadership role is championing the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls, notably at at the Family Planning Summit in London, U.K. in July 2017. It has pledged more than $241 million to several initiatives dealing with these issues.