People left poppies on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa on Nov. 11, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

World War I: new perspectives to come, says historian

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 12 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Many Canadians have a holiday from work today to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I and, in the years to come, one historian thinks their perspectives on the war may broaden.

“A century ago, people were really interested in the fact that this was a world war,” says Jonathan Vance a history professor at Western University and author.

“The big ticket battles were in western Europe. But it was a war that was fought in Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, the Pacific, the Caribbean, South America. And I think that element, the international reach of the war, is something that people are going to get interested in in the coming years because there’s such a rich story there that we really haven’t been told yet.”

‘The seeds of decolonization’ sown

As an example, Vance notes that when U.S. President Woodrow Wilson went to the Paris peace conference in 1919, he talked about the national self-determination of peoples and may have inspired people like Ho Che Minh to seek independence from their colonial masters, as he did for Vietnam. “So, I think we find in the first world war the seeds of decolonization around the world,” says Vance.

“It (the war) had great geopolitical impact obviously, say, in the Middle East where European leaders got together and decided to redraw borders and move people around and created decades of discord and damage.”

Other, more practical aspects of World War I included the first levy of personal income tax in Canada, the U.S. and Britain to pay for the war effort, and the practice of moving clocks forward one hour to save money for the war.

There is always a large ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Remembrance Day, but communities across Canada have their own memorial sites and ceremonies. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

‘Much of our lives shaped by this…war’

There has been a great deal of interest in the 100th anniversary of World War I in Canada partly because there were many local community-based commemorations. Canadians can also benefit from searching all the service records of those who were in the war which have been posted online by Library and Archives Canada.

“What we have to understand and appreciate is how much of our world in 2018, how much of our country…how much of our lives was actually shaped by this experience of war a hundred years ago,” says Vance.

“And once we get a sense of that, it puts us in touch with the past in a much more real and immediate way.”

Prof. Jonathan Vance says now that the 100th anniversary of World War I has passed there will be opportunity for Canadians to get new perspectives on the war and how it has shaped the world.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

NHL agreement reached over head trauma

Economy, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Mohawk included at Canada Border crossing

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, International, Society

Toronto Zoo's baby hippo named Penelope

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Poppies from around the world displayed in Calgary

RCI | Français

Moi, soldat - 30 récits de service et de sacrifices

RCI | Español

Las expectativas y las acciones de AMLO, el presidente electo mexicano

RCI | 中文

加拿大每年仅 40% 成人接种流感疫苗

العربية | RCI

قراءة في معاني يوم الذكرى