Douglas Rain, voice of HAL 9000, dies

Douglas Rain, who voiced the unforgettable presence of HAL, in 2001: A Space Odyssey, Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 epic science fiction film, has died at the age of 90.

Rain, an actor and narrator, who grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba, was a founding member of Stratford, Ontario’s Stratford Festival in 1953.

He remained associated with the festival as a stage actor until 1998.

He died in nearby St. Mary’s, Ontario of natural causes on November 11, 2018.

Kubrick had originally cast Martin Balsam to provide the computer’s voice, but changed his mind after hearing Rain in the National Film Board of Canada’s documentary, called “Universe”.

It was co-directed by Colin Low and Roman Kroitor, who both went on to create IMAX.

Kubrick apparently had watched their film at least 100 times when he was planning 2001. In a 1969 interview he explained the decision: “Marty just sounded a little bit too colloquially American, whereas Rain had the kind of bland mid-Atlantic accent we felt was right for the part”.