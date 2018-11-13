How the press and politics have evolved in Canada (and likely elsewhere) (part 1 of 2)

Book: Power, Prime Ministers< and the Press: The Battle for Truth on Parliament Hill

In the beginning was politics, shortly after came the press. In the early days in Canada, and undoubtedly elsewhere, newspapers –print journalism- was very biased. Papers were not only “for” a particular party, they were often owned by that party.

Also, it was an all boys club, where alcohol was plentiful as were occasional pranks and tom-foolery.

In part one of our interview, author Robert Lewis talks about the history and somewhat reluctant changes to journalism “on the Hill”, or Parliament until the late 50’s and even into the late 60’s.

He also mentions how the arrival of radio and TV began to change things, but now the great changes brought about by the internet, with journalism job losses, and instant communication of social media which has reduced in-depth analysis of news situations.

Robert Lewis was a long-time member of the Ottawa press gallery, and seven years as editor-in-chief of the news magazine Macleans.