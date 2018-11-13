Olympic future: an artist's rendering of a refurbished McMahon Stadium in Calgary is seen in this handout image, (HO Canadian Press)

Olympic bid depends on today’s vote in Calgary

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 13 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Olympic fever is underway in Calgary, Alberta today but it’s just the first step, in a vote to decide whether to go ahead with a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Many people in Calgary have a good idea of what’s involved in hosting the event as they remember the 1988 Winter Olympics.

The vote is not a binding one, technically, but without majority support it will not be easy to go ahead with the bid.

“We can tell a different story about Calgary”

Those behind the bid present the 2026 Games as the economic boost Calgary needs. The city was hard hit by the crash in oil prices in 2014.

“This isn’t going to solve all problems, but it can be a great launching pad for us to have a purpose — to more clearly define what our economic objectives are and to really start attracting people talent in companies here around the Games or delivering on the Games. So if you look back at ’88, it’s precisely what it did,” Mary Moran, CEO of the Calgary 2026 bid committee told the CBC’s Jamie Strashin.

Olympic decision: Calgarians are going to the polls today to voice their opinion on whether or not their city should bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Moran says the Olympics would allow the city to showcase “its evolution into a world class city” over the last 30 years.

“There’s a lot of activity that’s happening here that’s a bit of an untold story about Calgary,” Moran said. “I look at this as a platform. We’re on the global stage. We can tell a different story about Calgary and that’s the best thing that the Games provides us with.”

Several opposition groups maintain “the Olympics is the wrong idea at the wrong time”.

“1988 was a great time for Calgary, but it was a completely different time,” says Erin Waite, one of the organizers behind the opposition group, No Calgary Olympics.

Calgary’s ‘88 Winter Games, however, are widely considered among the most successful in Olympic Games history, as most of the venues, like the iconic Saddledome, are still in use by recreational and high-performance athletes alike.

The plan for the 2026 Winter Games is to “refurbish”  venues.

And over the last three decades Canada has emerged as a winter-sport power.

At the recent Winter Games in South Korea, Canada won 29 Olympic and 28 Paralympic medals.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will announce the winner in June 2019.

(With files from CBC and Canadian Press and The Globe and Mail)

Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Landry to Legault: changing government in Quebec

Arts and Entertainment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Douglas Rain, voice of HAL 9000, dies

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Olympic bid depends on today's vote in Calgary

Economy, Environment, Health, Politics, Society

Ontario environment report: Raw sewage, forest and wetland loss.

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

NHL tentative agreement over head trauma

RCI | Français

Das Rheingold, l'opéra de Wagner qui a inspiré Le seigneur des anneaux de Tolkien

RCI | Español

Proyectos de Arte Musa Enferma y la Caravana de migrantes centroamericanos

RCI | 中文

亚马逊第二个总部未选中多伦多，被称为“塞翁失马”

العربية | RCI

هل يصمد وقف إطلاق النار في غزة بعد أخطر تصعيد بين إسرائيل والفلسطينيين منذ 2014؟