Neil Young loses second home in California fire

Neil Young, the Canadian rock n’ roll legend, lost his home in the fires raging in California along with several other celebrities such as Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, actor Gerard Butler, and Robin Thicke.

“Firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives”

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by the fire and smoke from three major wildfires burning in the west-coast state.

In northern California, what’s known as the ‘Camp Fire’ has destroyed the town of Paradise, leaving at least 48 dead.

Farther south, in Ventura County, two fires are burning; one known as the Woolsey Fire and the other as the Hill Fire

The death toll is reported to be 50 in all at this time, with 200 people still reported missing.

And Neil Young has been vocal and adamant on his website, about the need for change.

“California is vulnerable – not because of poor forest management as DT (our so-called president) would have us think” he wrote.

“We are vulnerable because of climate change; the extreme weather events and our extended drought is part of it,”

“We are not ill-prepared,” he continued. “We are up against something bigger than we have ever seen. It’s too big for some to see at all. Firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives,” Young said, adding that this is the second home he has lost to a California fire.

“Hopefully we can come together as a people to take Climate Change on. We have the tools and could do it if we tried. There is no downside.”

“Imagine a leader who defies science, saying these solutions shouldn’t be part of his decision-making on our behalf,” oung suggested at the end of his letter. “Imagine a leader who cares more for his own, convenient option than he does for the people he leads.

“Imagine an unfit leader,” he wrote. “Now imagine a fit one.”

In northern California, a lawsuit was filed this week against PG & E. Pacific Gas and Electric utility. Homeowners say a high voltage transmission line failed, igniting the fire.

PG&E is accused of failing to maintain the infrastructure.

Last week, PG&E told state regulators it had a problem on a transmission line just before the blaze erupted.

The cause of that fire has not yet been determined by investigators.

(With files from CBC and The Canadian Press)